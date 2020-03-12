Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Boeing makes up about 1.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $34.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.84. 31,559,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,993. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $154.81 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average of $344.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.58.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

