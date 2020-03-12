Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. 2,214,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

