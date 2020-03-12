Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $14.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.19. 2,525,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

