Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,220 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $11.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,196,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. American Express has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

