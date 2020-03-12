Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,908 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

NYSE USB traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 20,572,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

