Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,665 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $10.38 on Thursday, reaching $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,632,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,287. The company has a market capitalization of $307.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

