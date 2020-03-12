Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

