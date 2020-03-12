Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 11,624,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.