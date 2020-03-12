Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.10. 30,134,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,685,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

