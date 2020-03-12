Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 25,744,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

