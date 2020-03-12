Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 555,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $114,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $15,785,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $15.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.47. 42,918,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,436,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

