Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Intel makes up 2.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

INTC traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,518,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,445,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

