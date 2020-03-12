Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,489,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,693,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.