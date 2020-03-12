Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 963,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 483,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 431,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 843,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.17. 9,378,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

