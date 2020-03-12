Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,482 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,351. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,260. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

