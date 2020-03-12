Slack (NYSE:WORK) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.07–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.37 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.19 EPS.

WORK traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,036,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,159. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.76.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,231.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,988.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

