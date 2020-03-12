Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 15,597 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

ABBV stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,828,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,723. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

