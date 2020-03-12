Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 594 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $8.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.26. 10,277,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

