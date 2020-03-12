Snow Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN stock traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.