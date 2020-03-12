Snow Capital Management LP Has $4.91 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 54,565 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in BP were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 25,148,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,490,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. BP plc has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.