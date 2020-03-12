Snow Capital Management LP Invests $9.80 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 204,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 51,818,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,054,504. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

