Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $27.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

