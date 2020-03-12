Snow Capital Management LP Sells 321 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 14,607,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,452. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

