Snow Capital Management LP Sells 35,138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,138 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

TGT stock traded down $12.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,089,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.