Snow Capital Management LP Sells 3,924 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $16.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.24. 4,881,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

