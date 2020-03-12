Soma Equity Partners LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 5.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Paypal worth $86,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PYPL stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,074,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

