Soma Equity Partners LP Has $164.89 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Soma Equity Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 10.2% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP owned about 0.36% of Activision Blizzard worth $164,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,222,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 105,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,624,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

