Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 714102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,603,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,648,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

