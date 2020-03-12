Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.98. 4,069,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.