Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,136,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

