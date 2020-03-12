Timothy Plan International ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

TPIF stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 238,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.