Timothy Plan International ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

TPIF stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 238,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit