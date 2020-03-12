Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,272 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $423,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $14.41 on Thursday, hitting $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,648,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

