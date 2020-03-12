Toronto Dominion Bank Has $256.44 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,702,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,147 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $256,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 45,866,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,662,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

