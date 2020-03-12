Toronto Dominion Bank Has $392.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $99.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,433.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.88. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.