Toronto Dominion Bank Has $405.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after acquiring an additional 102,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $100.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,435.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,324.24. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $879.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

