Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $481,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after purchasing an additional 492,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,828,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

