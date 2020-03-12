Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,461 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $418,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after buying an additional 2,532,282 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $89,666,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,055,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,927,000 after buying an additional 1,845,036 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,405,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,692,238. The company has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

