Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 111,953 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 111,953 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $142,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $16.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.24. 4,877,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.