Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $225,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,064,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,777,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Adobe stock traded down $30.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,804. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

