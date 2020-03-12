Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 497,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $199,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

NYSE:UNP traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,745,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,193. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

