UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $27.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,360,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

