Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.19

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 187076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

