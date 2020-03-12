Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,534,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 542,018 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 331,386 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,037,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.