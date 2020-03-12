Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

EIX stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 4,429,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

