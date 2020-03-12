Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Methanex worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Methanex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 1,093,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,483. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

