Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 55.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,730,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

