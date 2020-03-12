Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $36.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN traded down $145.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,675.61. 11,226,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,762. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,660.98 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,992.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

