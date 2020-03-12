Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $78.84 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after purchasing an additional 492,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $15.77 on Thursday, hitting $154.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,828,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,434,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market cap of $441.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.34 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

