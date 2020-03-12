Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Theleme Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Theleme Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 34.8% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $617,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 67,636,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,665,052. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

