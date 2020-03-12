Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,385 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $22.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.89. 1,910,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $136.53 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

